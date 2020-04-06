Montserrat’s COVID-19 Update – 6 Active Cases

The Ministry of Health & Social Services has updated its COVID-19 dashboard as of 4PM Sunday, April 5, 2020.

According to information released, there are six results pending and the ministry will host a public statement once the information becomes available.

While there are now seven confirmed cases from tests done on island, only six are active as one patient left the island.

There have been 27 negative results and 31 people are currently in quarantine due to their association with one or more of the patients.

