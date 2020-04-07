Public Asked to Report Child Abuse

The Child Safeguarding Unit within the Royal Montserrat Police Service said Monday that with everyone being at home due to the 24-hour curfew on island, it means more time spent online and more opportunities for children to be abused.

The unit is working with the Department of Social Services to address incidences and recently dealt with a matter involving a juvenile and an adult on social media.

Sgt Hussey of the unit commended members of the public who reported the incident and encouraged residents that they can visit the Montserrat Portal at https://report.iwf.org.uk/ms or to contact 491 – 2555 or 495 – 3895 to make a report or seek assistance for children in danger.

