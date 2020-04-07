$1000 up for Grabs in MAC COVID-19 Singing & Poetry Competition

In an effort to distract and encourage creativity, the Montserrat Arts Council is sponsoring competition for songwriters and poets and up to $1000 is available to be won.

The song or poem has to be about the Coronavirus (COVID-19), and can use any genre of music including calypso, soca, rap, reggae, basement. Any style of poetry is permitted.

The competition rules are as follows:

1. Create a song or poem about the Coronavirus. (You can approach it from any angle, to provide guidance or simply to sing about its impact locally and globally.)

2. Submit your work to info@artscouncil.ms (Please include your full name and contact details.)

3. Participant age groups – under/over 18 yrs. (We will break the competition up into two groups, so that it is fair. So you can participate as an under 18 or an over individual or group.)

4. Participants can enter as an individual or group. (Please note that the prize money remains the same, whether you apply as an individual or a group).

5. Participants must reside in Montserrat at the time of the competition.

**THE PRIZES**

– Winner ($500)

– First Runner Up ($300)

– Second Runner ($200)

All prize monies will be paid in Eastern Caribbean Dollars.

The competition will run from Friday, 3rd April 2020 until Saturday, 18th April 2020 at 6pm. The winner will be announced on Friday, 24th April 2020.

For more information or queries email info@artscouncil.ms.