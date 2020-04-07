Creative Industry Registry for Montserrat

As part of the local and regional mandate to build a creative industry, the Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) has announced it’s intention to build an artist registry.

MAC is committed to supporting local artists, artistic expression and experiences in Montserrat and aim to develop an artist register that showcases our local artists, and artists in the diaspora. In the near future MAC endeavours to utilise the register for projects (including CARIFESTA), networking and forum purposes.

Artists wishing to join the register must complete the form below. All details except for the postal address and date of birth of the artist will be available publicly.

–

bit.ly/MACArtistRegistration

–

Email info@artscouncil.ms for more information.



Like this: Like Loading...