Shutdown Extended to May 1 on Montserrat

The Government of Montserrat will be extending the shutdown as it continues to take steps to contain and prevent further spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) on Montserrat.

The Cabinet has met and agreed to extend the shutdown until 12:00a.m on Friday May 1, however a three-day window will be allowed at the end of the current shutdown to enable persons to purchase essential items and conduct money transactions.

On Monday April 20 to Wednesday April 22, supermarkets, banks and money transfer services, petrol stations and bakeries will be allowed to open for members of the public to access these services and conduct shopping within specified hours.

Shopping at the supermarkets will be conducted in alphabetical order to provide for smaller groups to access these businesses places and to ensure that social distancing is maintained.

Further details on the opening times for the aforementioned businesses and the alphabetical order for shopping arrangements, will be announced on Saturday April 18, 2020.

Following this, the island will shut down again from 12:00a.m. on Thursday April 23 to Friday May 1, at 12:00a.m.

###

For further information, contact:

Office of the Premier

Brades

Montserrat

Email address: op@gov.ms

