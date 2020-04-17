Another COVID-19 Patient on Montserrat Makes a Full Recovery

A second person has fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Montserrat.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) is today announcing that another patient has made a full recovery from COVID -19, and two suspected cases have tested negative.

This was confirmed by the CARPHA Reference Laboratory which recently investigated seven local samples. The samples included five follow up swabs from confirmed cases and two suspected cases.

These latest results mean that Montserrat’s active, on–island cases has now decreased to eight and recoveries have increased to two.

The Ministry of Health noted that while Montserrat appears to be trending in the right direction, failure to adhere to established physical distancing protocols could derail progress with the containment of COVID- 19.

Residents are therefore urged to continue to limit physical interactions with persons outside their households. Where extreme circumstances dictate that you must leave home; such as accessing essential services like medical care, the public is reminded to maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet, properly wash and sanitize your hands and practice the correct respiratory etiquette by covering your coughs and sneezes.

These steps will continue to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Like this: Like Loading...