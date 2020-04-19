No New COVID-19 Cases on Montserrat This Past Week

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) has reported that the last two suspected cases of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have returned negative.

These latest results received from the CARPHA Public Health Laboratory mean that for the week ending yesterday 18 April, there have been no new confirmed cases of COVID -19 on Montserrat.

While the island is showing gains in containing the spread of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health is today cautioning the public about premature celebration.

Permanent Secretary, in the Ministry of Health, Mrs. Camille Thomas–Gerald emphasized the need for the public to adhere more than ever to the principles of physical distancing and hygiene. “Frequent and thorough hand-washing with soap and water, disinfection of our surroundings, covering our coughs and sneezes and eliminating unnecessary socializing are proving effective; if we continue to closely follow these principles we will eliminate the spread of COVID-19 amongst the Montserrat population,” stated Ms. Camille Thomas-Gerald.

As the Ministry continues to seek to identify and isolate cases of COVID-19; the public is urged to self-monitor for fever, cough, difficulty in breathing and other flu like symptoms such as sore throat, muscle pain and headaches, as well as loss of smell and taste.

Any person exhibiting these symptoms should contact the St. Peter’s clinic via telephone numbers 491-5436 or 496-9724 or the Casualty numbers 491 2836/2802.

Like this: Like Loading...