Apply for a Government of Montserrat Scholarship for 2020/21
The Government of Montserrat has released its priority list for long term training and development. Applications are now being accepted for full degrees and certification in the areas listed below.
Deadline for submitting applications is Friday, May 29, 2020.
Download Application Form | Priority List and Certifications
1. Diploma/BSc Facilities Management – MOHSS/MCWL
2. Biomedical Technician – MOHSS
3. Nursing Administration – MOHSS
4. BSc – Computer Programming/Software Development/Web Design/Programming/Information Technology – MOE
5. Bachelors of Arts in modern languages with Teacher Training – MOE
6. BSc / MSc Clinical Psychology/Counselling/Child Psychology – MOHSS
7. Family Nurse Practitioner Programme – MOHSS
8. Diploma/Associate/Bachelor’s Degree in Tourism Management and/or Hospitality Management – OPM
9. ASc/BSc General Agriculture Crop Science and Technology – MATHLE
10. Oncology (Nursing) – MOHSS
11. BA Marketing – OPM
12. Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture/Integrated Science w Teacher training – MOE
13. Bachelor of Science Degree Major – Mathematics and Physics w Teacher Training – MOE
14. Bachelor of Science Degree in major Chemistry/Teacher Training – MOE
15. Associate Degree/BA in Cultural Development and Management – OPM
16. BSc /ASc in Fisheries Biology / Marine Management/Aquaculture – MATHLE
17. BSc in Forensic Science – POLICE
18. MSc Agricultural marketing – MATHLE
19. Diploma/ASc/BSc in Broadcast Engineering – OPM
20. BSc International Relations and Diplomacy – OPM
21. BA in Media and Communication – OPM
22. Structural Engineering – MCWL
23. Civil Engineering – MCWL
24. Architecture – MCWL
25. Post Graduate Diploma In Education – MOE
26. Associate Degree – Teacher Education/Dip. Education – MOE
27. MSc. Gender and International Relations – MOHSS
28. Gerontology Nurse Specialist – MOHSS
29. BSc Nursing (Post RN) / MSc/BSc. Nursing/Public Health Nursing – MOHSS
30. Registered Nurse Programme – MOHSS
31. BHS Health Informatics/Health Information Management – MOHSS
32. Bachelor of Pharmacy – MOHSS
33. Mental Health Nurse Practitioner – MOHSS
34. BSc./MSc. Physical Therapy/Occupational Therapy – MOHSS
35. BSc Environmental Health – MOHSS
36. Nurse Anaesthetist Programme – MOHSS
37. BSc Social Work – MOHSS
38. BSc Marine Transportation, Marine Engineering, Maritime Operations and Technology, Logistics and Intermodal Transportation, Marine Engineering Systems, Marine Engineering, and Shipyard Management (Sea Captain) – POLICE
39. Degree in Arson Investigation – POLICE
40. MSc Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security – MATHLE
41. BSc /Dip Electrical Engineering/Electricity/Electronics – MATHLE
42. BSc./ASc in Geographic and Land Information Systems Management/Geomatics Engineering/Land Surveying – MATHLE
43. BSc Public Sector Management – MoFEM
44. BSc Major – Information Technology – MoFEM
45. MSc Accounting & Finance / BSc Accounts – MoFEM
46. Bachelors in Early Childhood Education w teacher training – MoE
47. BSc Industrial Arts – CVC Qualifications – MoE
48. BSc Biology – MoE
49. BSc in Dental Hygiene & Dental Therapy (Nursing) – MOHSS
50. BSc Criminology – POLICE
51. Bachelor of Fine Arts Digital Media – OPM
52. BSc Urban and Regional Planning – MATHLE
53. Veterinary Medicine/Dip. In Veterinary Studies – MOHSS
54. Doctor of Medicine (DM) Obstetrics & Gynaecology – MOHSS
55. Doctor of Medicine (DM) Internal Medicine – MOHSS
56. Doctor of Medicine (DM) General Surgery – MOHSS
57. Doctor of Medicine (DM) Paediatrics (medicine) – MOHSS
58. MSc. Public Health – MOHSS
59. MSc. Epidemiology – MOHSS
60. Nephrology (Nursing) – MOHSS
61. Masters in Diabetes Education and Endocrinology (Health and Wellness) – MOHSS
62. MSc Accounting & Taxation – MoFEM
63. Administrative Professional Office Management – MoFEM
64. MSc/BSc in Criminal Justice – POLICE
The deadline date for receipt of applications is May 29th 2020. Applications reaching HRMU after this date will not be accepted. Application Forms can be requested from the Human Resources Management Unit.
GOVERNMENT OF MONTSERRAT PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATIONS
FOR PUBLIC OFFICERS (by Cabinet Decision of 141 of 2020)
PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATIONS FOR 2020/21
- Project Management Certification
- Chartered Certification Engineering/ Architects
- Construction Management Certification
- Sustainability and Green Building Design knowledge and skills (LEED Green Associates and LEED Accredited)
- Project Management Green Accreditation
- Chartered Engineering Certification (CEng)
- Diesel Mechanics/Heavy Truck Maintenance Certification (group)
- ICPS/ CIPD Level 7 Advance Diploma in Human Resource Development
- ICPS/CIPD/SHRM Organisational Development & Design/HRM/L&D
- CIPD Level 7 Advance Diploma in Human Resource Management / ICPS Certification
- CIPD Fellow Certification
- Project Management
- Policy and Planning Fellowship
- Organisational Development & Design
- CIPD Level 3 Certificate – L&D
- CIPD Level 3 Certificate in HR Or SHRM-CP/SHRM-SCP
- Professional Certificate in Project and Programme Management
- Certified Accounting Technician
- Certification in Internal Auditing
- Audit Evidence & Working Papers
- Microsoft Networking and Applications Certification
- CISCO Certification
- Cybersecurity Certification
- Fibre Optic Technician
- Model Risk Management
- ACCA
- CIMA Professional Qualification
- Procurement Management Certification
- Chartered Institute of Housing – Professional Certificate
- Chartered Secretarial Studies & Public Administration (Budget Conferences)
- Architectural and Engineering principles and practices
- ICPS/PAI Certification in Public Policy and Change Management
- Professional Certificate in Strategic Economic Diplomacy
- Marine Operations – Certifications in Nautical Studies
- Equipment Maintenance
- Leather Crafts/Arts & Crafting
- Vehicle Systems Overhaul, Repairs and Maintenance
- The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS)
