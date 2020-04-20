Apply for a Government of Montserrat Scholarship for 2020/21

The Government of Montserrat has released its priority list for long term training and development. Applications are now being accepted for full degrees and certification in the areas listed below.

Deadline for submitting applications is Friday, May 29, 2020.

Download Application Form | Priority List and Certifications

1. Diploma/BSc Facilities Management – MOHSS/MCWL

2. Biomedical Technician – MOHSS

3. Nursing Administration – MOHSS

4. BSc – Computer Programming/Software Development/Web Design/Programming/Information Technology – MOE

5. Bachelors of Arts in modern languages with Teacher Training – MOE

6. BSc / MSc Clinical Psychology/Counselling/Child Psychology – MOHSS

7. Family Nurse Practitioner Programme – MOHSS

8. Diploma/Associate/Bachelor’s Degree in Tourism Management and/or Hospitality Management – OPM

9. ASc/BSc General Agriculture Crop Science and Technology – MATHLE

10. Oncology (Nursing) – MOHSS

11. BA Marketing – OPM

12. Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture/Integrated Science w Teacher training – MOE

13. Bachelor of Science Degree Major – Mathematics and Physics w Teacher Training – MOE

14. Bachelor of Science Degree in major Chemistry/Teacher Training – MOE

15. Associate Degree/BA in Cultural Development and Management – OPM

16. BSc /ASc in Fisheries Biology / Marine Management/Aquaculture – MATHLE

17. BSc in Forensic Science – POLICE

18. MSc Agricultural marketing – MATHLE

19. Diploma/ASc/BSc in Broadcast Engineering – OPM

20. BSc International Relations and Diplomacy – OPM

21. BA in Media and Communication – OPM

22. Structural Engineering – MCWL

23. Civil Engineering – MCWL

24. Architecture – MCWL

25. Post Graduate Diploma In Education – MOE

26. Associate Degree – Teacher Education/Dip. Education – MOE

27. MSc. Gender and International Relations – MOHSS

28. Gerontology Nurse Specialist – MOHSS

29. BSc Nursing (Post RN) / MSc/BSc. Nursing/Public Health Nursing – MOHSS

30. Registered Nurse Programme – MOHSS

31. BHS Health Informatics/Health Information Management – MOHSS

32. Bachelor of Pharmacy – MOHSS

33. Mental Health Nurse Practitioner – MOHSS

34. BSc./MSc. Physical Therapy/Occupational Therapy – MOHSS

35. BSc Environmental Health – MOHSS

36. Nurse Anaesthetist Programme – MOHSS

37. BSc Social Work – MOHSS

38. BSc Marine Transportation, Marine Engineering, Maritime Operations and Technology, Logistics and Intermodal Transportation, Marine Engineering Systems, Marine Engineering, and Shipyard Management (Sea Captain) – POLICE

39. Degree in Arson Investigation – POLICE

40. MSc Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security – MATHLE

41. BSc /Dip Electrical Engineering/Electricity/Electronics – MATHLE

42. BSc./ASc in Geographic and Land Information Systems Management/Geomatics Engineering/Land Surveying – MATHLE

43. BSc Public Sector Management – MoFEM

44. BSc Major – Information Technology – MoFEM

45. MSc Accounting & Finance / BSc Accounts – MoFEM

46. Bachelors in Early Childhood Education w teacher training – MoE

47. BSc Industrial Arts – CVC Qualifications – MoE

48. BSc Biology – MoE

49. BSc in Dental Hygiene & Dental Therapy (Nursing) – MOHSS

50. BSc Criminology – POLICE

51. Bachelor of Fine Arts Digital Media – OPM

52. BSc Urban and Regional Planning – MATHLE

53. Veterinary Medicine/Dip. In Veterinary Studies – MOHSS

54. Doctor of Medicine (DM) Obstetrics & Gynaecology – MOHSS

55. Doctor of Medicine (DM) Internal Medicine – MOHSS

56. Doctor of Medicine (DM) General Surgery – MOHSS

57. Doctor of Medicine (DM) Paediatrics (medicine) – MOHSS

58. MSc. Public Health – MOHSS

59. MSc. Epidemiology – MOHSS

60. Nephrology (Nursing) – MOHSS

61. Masters in Diabetes Education and Endocrinology (Health and Wellness) – MOHSS

62. MSc Accounting & Taxation – MoFEM

63. Administrative Professional Office Management – MoFEM

64. MSc/BSc in Criminal Justice – POLICE

The deadline date for receipt of applications is May 29th 2020. Applications reaching HRMU after this date will not be accepted. Application Forms can be requested from the Human Resources Management Unit.

Download Application Form | Priority List and Certifications

GOVERNMENT OF MONTSERRAT PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATIONS

FOR PUBLIC OFFICERS (by Cabinet Decision of 141 of 2020)

PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATIONS FOR 2020/21

Project Management Certification

Chartered Certification Engineering/ Architects

Construction Management Certification

Sustainability and Green Building Design knowledge and skills (LEED Green Associates and LEED Accredited)

Project Management Green Accreditation

Chartered Engineering Certification (CEng)

Diesel Mechanics/Heavy Truck Maintenance Certification (group)

ICPS/ CIPD Level 7 Advance Diploma in Human Resource Development

ICPS/CIPD/SHRM Organisational Development & Design/HRM/L&D

CIPD Level 7 Advance Diploma in Human Resource Management / ICPS Certification

CIPD Fellow Certification

Project Management

Policy and Planning Fellowship

Organisational Development & Design

CIPD Level 3 Certificate – L&D

CIPD Level 3 Certificate in HR Or SHRM-CP/SHRM-SCP

Professional Certificate in Project and Programme Management

Certified Accounting Technician

Certification in Internal Auditing

Audit Evidence & Working Papers

Microsoft Networking and Applications Certification

CISCO Certification

Cybersecurity Certification

Fibre Optic Technician

Model Risk Management

ACCA

CIMA Professional Qualification

Procurement Management Certification

Chartered Institute of Housing – Professional Certificate

Chartered Secretarial Studies & Public Administration (Budget Conferences)

Architectural and Engineering principles and practices

ICPS/PAI Certification in Public Policy and Change Management

Professional Certificate in Strategic Economic Diplomacy

Marine Operations – Certifications in Nautical Studies

Equipment Maintenance

Leather Crafts/Arts & Crafting

Vehicle Systems Overhaul, Repairs and Maintenance

The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS)

Download Application Form | Priority List and Certifications

Like this: Like Loading...