PPEs to Ship From UK Next Week?

The personal protective equipment (PPE) which government officials had said would ship almost two weeks ago, are not yet on the way.

According to a release from the Governor’s Office in relation to the arrival of the RFA Argus in territorial waters, the PPEs are “due to ship next week”.

Both Governor Pearce and Minister of Health Charles Kirnon had indicated in previous press briefings that the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic was making the sourcing and acquisition of PPEs, which are needed for front-line workers in health and security, a challenge.

Initially, a date of April 10 was given for arrival of the equipment along with testing kits on island.

Montserrat currently has eight active COVID-19 cases. Two patients have recovered, two remain in hospital.

The flu clinic remains open to deal with any patients who are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, sore throat, stuffy and runny nose.

Contact the clinic, located in St. Peters between 9AM to 5PM Monday to Friday at 491-5436 or 496-9724.

