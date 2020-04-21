First Shipment of Personal Protective Equipment Arrives

The UK’s first promised batch of personal protective equipment (PPEs) have arrived on island.

Governor Andy Pearce said Tuesday morning that there had been an error in their previous release which said the equipment would arrive next week. A total of 1600 isolation gowns, 7000 pairs of gowns, 2500 face shields, 1000 surgical masks and other items are now said to be in the hands of the Ministry of Health officials.

The equipment was shipped from London to St. Maarten and was collected and transported by Fly Montserrat to the island earlier today.

Governor Pearce said the equipment will help to sure up the island’s stock which had been running low, adding that there is a substantial stock of N95 masks for essential workers.

“I would like to thank everyone in Montserrat and the UK who has worked so hard to get this important shipment to us. Further shipments of PPE and other key equipment arriving in the coming weeks, as needed to replenish Montserrat’s PPE stocks and strengthen our testing and ventilator capacity,” the Governor said.

The UK government has committed to support Montserrat and the other Overseas Territories in their management of the COVID-19 crisis. They have ring-fenced 2.5 million pounds in financial assistance for the island.

Feeling unwell? Please call the Flu Clinic if you have the following symptoms: fever, cough, sore throat, stuffy and runny nose.

