Environmental Health April Fogging Schedule

In an ongoing effort to protect the community from Dengue Fever, the Environmental Health Department will be fogging in the following locations:

• Thursday, April 23 and Friday, April 24 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Baker Hill, Woodlands and St. John’s Center.

• Saturday, April 25 and Monday April 27 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Olveston, Old Towne, Little Bay, Carr’s Bay, John A. Osborne airport and surrounding areas.

Residents are reminded to open their windows and cover all food items. Persons with respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions. In the event of inclement weather, such as rain and high winds, or delays, no fogging will be performed. Fogging will then resume on the next available day until all areas are completed.

For more information on the fogging schedules, telephone the Environmental Health Department at 491- 6057.

Like this: Like Loading...