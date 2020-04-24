Data Hub Created on Montserrat’s COVID-19 Response

The Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Centre within the Physical Planning Unit, has created an online site based on a GIS application, to capture data on Montserrat’s COVID-19 response.

The site has been populated with data based on information from the Government of Montserrat, specifically those released by the Government Information Unit (GIU) on the status of Montserrat’s COVID-19 cases. The information is depicted using maps, graphs

and charts thereby allowing persons to quickly analyse the data, recognize trends and interface with the maps on the site.

The GIS Centre created the site after their software providers provided free access to a template specifically for COVID-19. The creation of the site supports government’s information dissemination process, and also meets the needs of persons who prefer to consume information using the visual aids available on the site.

To view the data hub go to: https://montserrat-covid-19-response-data-hub-montserratgis.hub.arcgis.com/

The site will remain active until the COVID-19 pandemic has ended.

The Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Centre falls under the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing and the Environment.

Like this: Like Loading...