Businesses Asked For Feedback Ahead of Island’s Reopening

Owners of businesses and sole proprietorships on island are being invited by the Montserrat Chamber of Commerce to give feedback on their preparedness to reopen once the government gives the all clear.

Whether the business is a full-time or part-time venture the general agreement is that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected all of us, said a Chamber representative.

With this is mind, the survey is requesting information on every business. How many employees, whether they have been laid off, what changes or products would be needed to operate in an environment where increased hygiene and social distancing will be the norm, once the curfew is lifted.

The survey should be completed and returned to Gracelyn Cassell by Monday, April 26 at gracelyn.cassell@open.uwi.edu.

Montserrat Business Survey COVID-19 Blank Template (Word version)

Montserrat Business Survey COVID-19 Blank Template (PDF Version)

Like this: Like Loading...