Updated Mosquito Fogging Schedule

Due to unforeseen delays the mosquito fogging for the following areas has been rescheduled:

Tuesday April 28th – Little Bay, Carr’s Bay, John A. Osborne Airport and surrounding areas.

Wednesday April 29th – Old Towne

Residents are reminded to open their windows and cover all food items. Persons with respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions. In the event of inclement weather, such as rain and high winds, or delays, no fogging will be performed. Fogging will then resume on the next available day until all areas are completed.

For more information on the fogging schedules, telephone the Environmental Health Department at 491- 6057.

