Three Samples Test Negative for COVID-19

The Montserrat Ministry of Health and Social Services is today confirming that the three samples sent to the CARPHA Reference Laboratory on April 27th have all returned negative for COVID-19.

As the island aims for the milestone of no new COVID-19 infections for a third week, officials within the Ministry of Health and Social Services are calling for residents to remain committed to practicing good hygiene and physical distancing. The Ministry explained that any deviation from these practices could see a loss in progress made in containing the disease.

At present, 61 local samples have been investigated for the disease; 11 of which have returned positive. Local active cases currently stand at seven. All of whom are recovering well in home isolation.

