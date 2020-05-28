Lyandra’s 8 Tips for Setting and Achieving Your Goals

COVID-19 gave us time – time to relax and time to reflect. Reflect on what is happening around us and our position, reflect on how to make good use of this time and how we wish to come out of this. They say there will be a new normal so do we really want to go back to old habits? What do we want our new normal to look like? Much better than we went in of course. Get intentional about making this change to improve on your situation, set goals, create action plans to accomplish them. Start today, start where you are.

Here I have shared some tips on how to set and achieve your goals.

1. First and foremost, knowing exactly what you want for you. Not what society wants for you, not what friends and family wants for you but YOU. Seek clarity on your purpose, what change do you wish to see in the world? What makes you happy? What do you enjoy doing? Explore these options and decide on how you can share them with the world.

2. Vision boarding – Putting down on paper exactly what you want for your life. Be specific. Set S.M.A.R.T goals. This representation of your goals and dreams helps you to stay focus on them, keeping them at the forefront of your mind and willing them to life.

3. Action steps – When you have decided on what you want for your life, who you want to be and have created the images of them and how you want to feel, you now have to put plans in place to achieve them. Create an action list and map out your tasks and micro tasks for getting these goals underway.

4. Track progress – Review your action steps frequently to ensure you are doing what you need to do to move closer to achieving your goals, make adjustments where necessary.

5. Law of Attraction – keep an open mind, speak your vision into existence. The Law of Attraction is putting together your life and it is doing so through your thoughts and the words that you speak.

6. Positive mind-set – All of the above cannot work if you do not have a positive mind-set. Your focus must be in alignment with your goals in order for you to thrive. Believe wholeheartedly in yourself and your abilities, it will happen for you. Be ready and stay positive at all times.

7. Reading – Take every opportunity to build on your knowledge and expertise. Read Self-Help books, implement what you have learnt. These books can serve as constant motivation for you as this is where others have shared their

story and provide practical advice on life lessons.

8. Networking – surround yourself with people who inspire you and who you can learn from. Tell them about your goals and let them hold you accountable. This would be a great push for whenever you feel doubtful.

Get ready to smash your goals and to take ownership of your life! Take bold steps to fulfilling your purpose and thrive in this season of your life. Own it!

Good luck!!

