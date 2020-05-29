Water Tank Initiative to Support Farmers

Montserrat, like much of the region is feeling the effects of less rain in this season. This means that backyard and commercial farmers are forced to use piped water to irrigate their farms.

The Ministry of Agriculture announced today that a limited supply of water tanks will be made available to members of the public under its regular agriculture support programme, and also under the Covid19 support programme.

Persons interested in this initiative are invited to register their interest by calling 496-7861 on Tuesday June 2nd and Wednesday June 3rd between the hours of 9:00a.m. to 3:00p.m.

However, preference will be given to:

i. Persons who did not benefit under the Commercial Farming, Hoop House rehabilitation, Open Field and Container Garden Initiatives.

ii. Persons who do not already have a tank in their possession.

This incentive will be delivered on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis and also after assessments by the Outreach Team to determine eligibility and suitability of the incentive for each applicant. Persons interested in applying, should take note of the following conditions:

iii. Smaller 600 gallon tanks will be provided to householders with back yard gardens,

iv. and larger 1000 gallon tanks will be provided to farmers for outfield farming, commercial farming and animal farmers.

v. Water Tanks will only be given to persons who are either backyard, outfield, commercial and animal farmers, and not for any other purpose.

vi. Persons provided with water tanks are expected to put them into use within three months. If this is not done, the Ministry would then retrieve the tank and redistribute to another person in need.

vii. The ministry is also offering the opportunity to all backyard, outfield, commercial and animal farmers to have their tanks filled on two occasions. This applies to those persons who will be issued tanks and persons with existing water tanks.

The implementation of this initiative will allow for the improvement of irrigation systems on Montserrat in effort to help support good fresh food supply.

