Antiguan Joanna Spencer Appointed New Digicel CEO

Digicel Antigua and Barbuda announces the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer, Joanna Shamarie Spencer. She is the first Antiguan born female CEO in the history of Antigua and Barbuda’s telecoms sector.

Joanna’s main and immediate focus will be returning the market to growth and leading a team of over sixty employees in delivering the best value to customers, along with a reliable LTE & TDD network, whilst adopting a digital-first approach. As part of this role, Joanna is also the responsible for Digicel Montserrat where she will focus on helping to grow the business’ GSM and Digicel Play operations.

Joanna said: “I am delighted about this new journey to lead both Digicel Antigua and Montserrat, especially during these uncertain times. As we continue to evolve into a digital operator, and work on becoming our customers’ digital lifestyle partner, I look forward to working with the team to provide reliable service for all Antigua and Montserrat.” As an Antiguan national, Joanna has in-depth insight into the values, passions and culture of the Antiguan people, which she can leverage, with her team, to deliver the best mobile and data experiences to customers across the country.

Having joined Digicel in 2011 as Assistant Finance Manager, Joanna was later appointed as Finance Manager for the Caribbean Cable Communication Group of Companies & Digicel Anguilla in 2013.

She later returned home to Antigua as the Financial Controller in 2016, before relocating to St. Lucia to join the Centre of Excellence as FP&A Manager for BVI, Antigua and Montserrat in 2017. In 2019, Joanna returned to Antigua once again and was appointed as West Indies Region North CFO serving Antigua, Anguilla, St. Kitts & Montserrat. Apart from the telecoms industry, Joanna has worked in the hospitality industry in Antigua.

Joanna holds a BA in Accounting and Finance and is a member of ACCA. She brings a strong level of Financial Control in the markets she serves and has vast knowledge across other areas of the business.

In her spare time, Joanna enjoys community service activities and is currently the Secretary Elect 2020 – 2021 and President Elect 2021-2022 of the Rotary Club of Antigua.

