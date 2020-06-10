Montserrat Borders Remain Closed to Daytrippers and Visitors, Nationals and Residents Welcome

(For Informational Purposes)

Under the current COVID-19 suppression order S.R.O 36 of 2020, the island’s borders remain closed to tourists. However, the island continues to be open to Montserratians and holders of permanent residence permits.

While the new order currently makes provisions for the John A. Osborne Airport, the Little Bay Port or the Plymouth Port to be used for arrivals, the ferry is not currently in operation for regular travel and is primarily providing cargo shipping services between Montserrat and Antigua.

The following category of people may disembark in Montserrat by air or sea—

(a) Montserratian;

(b) person who holds a permit of permanent residence issued under section 23 of the Immigration Act (Cap. 13.01);

(c) a person ordinarily resident in Montserrat;

(d) member of the crew of an aircraft or ship (including freight, cargo or courier craft or vessel;

(e) husband, wife, child or other dependant of a person who falls under subparagraph (a) and (b) whether travelling with or separately from the person;

(f) non-resident technician provided he has been granted permission to disembark in Montserrat prior to travelling to Montserrat; or

(g) any other person, as may be determined by the Minister for the purpose of the suppression of COVID-19.

(3) A person who travels to Montserrat for the purpose of aiding in the treatment, control and suppression of COVID-19, must possess a medical certificate which certifies that he is not infected with COVID-19.

Arriving passengers must self-quarantine for 14 days commencing on the date of arrival in Montserrat. The only exception to this is for a non-resident technician, who is only allowed to travel to and from the place where he is undertaking work as a non-resident technician; wear a mask at all times; practice social distancing while at the place where he is undertaking work; and remain at his place of occupancy at all times except when travelling to and from the place where he is undertaking work as a non-resident technician.

The full S.RO. 36 of 2020 can be read here…S R O 36 of 2020 – Public Health (Covid-19 Suppression) (No.3) Order 2020

