New Executive Board Installed for Rotaract Club of Montserrat

On Saturday, June 27th the induction of the 2020/21 executive board of the Rotaract Club alongside the Rotary and Interact clubs took place at Olveston House.

Shaqueilla Samuel was inducted as the new Rotaract President. The other members of the board are: Immediate Past President and Interact Liaison Officer Graeme Stanley, TiVonne Howe as Vice President, Stevika Rodney as International Service Director, Amuelle Kirnon as Professional Service Director, Tabeanna Tuitt as Community Service Director, Vanice Tuitt as Financial Service Director/Treasurer, Maldrick Weekes as Club Service Director, Stephonelle Francois as Secretary and Nia Golden as Public Relations Director.

President Shaqueilla Samuel said she wants the Rotaract Club to increase its involvement with the community in as many ways as possible by the end of the Rotary Year.

Vice President TiVonne Howe aims to achieve a more well-rounded club, that is making a positive impact on not only its members, but on the community through fellowship, engaging in community service and learning through professional service projects.

Some of the initiatives that the Rotaract Club plans to undertake in the first quarter are Big brother, Little Sister with the community, Back to School where the club will be providing students with school supplies and a Virtual Sip and Sketch.

The Rotaract Club of Montserrat is always looking for new members between the ages of 18-30. They are welcome to join us at our weekly meetings or indicate interest to one of the directors.

Follow us on Instagram at @rotaractmni and on Facebook @RotaractClubMontserrat.

Like this: Like Loading...