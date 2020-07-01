Montserrat Rejoins Regional Anti-Doping Body

The Caribbean Regional Anti-Doping Organization (RADO) yesterday announced that Montserrat has successfully reapplied and has been accepted to rejoin the regional doping body.

“The Caribbean Regional Anti-Doping Organization (RADO) is pleased to announce Montserrat as its newest member,” a release from the organisation stated.

Montserrat’s application to rejoin Caribbean RADO was approved unanimously at the Annual General Meeting held on Sunday (June 28 2020),” the body said in the release.

The island was one of the founding members of the regional organisation; however, its membership ceased as the country battled with volcanic crises over the years. With Montserrat’s readmission, the number of Caribbean RADO member countries now stands at 18.

Caribbean RADO Chairman Patrick Werleman welcomed Montserrat’s return.

“As one of the founding members of the Caribbean RADO, Montserrat was a front runner in recognizing the importance of anti-doping in the Caribbean,” he said.

“The Caribbean RADO is here now because of them; and therefore, we are extremely happy to welcome Montserrat back into our organization. We all are looking forward to working together with the Montserrat anti-doping team as well as their sporting community,” he added.

Montserrat’s application was formally presented by Wilston Scotland and Major Alvin Ryan. Scotland said that while they had been working towards ensuring clean sport in the country, they felt it was time to re-engage with Caribbean RADO.

“It was difficult throughout the years with our volcanic crisis and other things. We didn’t know that we would have survived, much less be part of a system which looks out for clean sport,” he said.

Major Ryan said that the move was important to them as the country continues to rebuild, now that they have moved out of the emergency phase.

“Montserrat is trying to get back to as normal a position as possible. We thank you for letting us back in; and we are looking forward to continuing the work. It’s all about the athletes, and ensuring that their careers are protected. We are committed to doing our part,” said Ryan.

The 2020 Annual General Meeting was originally to be held in Curacao; however, a virtual format was adopted in light of the effect of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the Caribbean RADO. Activities to commemorate the occasion will be scheduled later this year.

