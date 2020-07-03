Montserrat App Developer Shortlisted for OECS Pitch Competition

Montserrat’s Linda Dias is one of 30 entrepreneurs shortlisted for the Sustainable Development Movement Business Model Competition.

Dias, the founder of Bodio – a Music networking app, must now complete eight weeks of capacity building to prepare for a chance to pitch her business model to a panel of judges. They include international television personality Daymond John of Shark Tank, as well as other investors at the SDM Summit in September.

Bodio has already been recognized with awards from i2L, a local pitch event in 2018 and last year one the ideation phase of the Caribbean Tech Entrepreneurship Programme (CTEP).

Dias, told ZJB News that this is a great opportunity for the app both regionally and internationally, adding that the next step is to redevelop specific features with back-end support to launch in the app store.

The Business Model Competition forms part of the OECS Commission’s SDM Conference, a two-day event expected to attract about 3000 delegates from across the Caribbean and internationally to exchange thoughts, best practices, untold stories and strategies concerning sustainable growth and development. The event has now added a virtual component to allow for social distancing.

The 1st to 3rd place winners will get an opportunity to benefit from sectional prizes to include 1st Place – USD $20,000, 2nd Place – USD $10,000 and 3rd Place – USD $5,000.

Click here to pre-register for the launch of the Business Model Competition scheduled for July 10, 2020: https://bit.ly/SDM_ BMCLaunch

Click here to register for SDM. www.oecssdm.com

Download Bodio here!

Source: https://www.zjbradio.com/news/2020/7/3/linda-dias-shortlisted-for-oecs-business-model-competition

Like this: Like Loading...