Premier Farrell to Present Plans for Stronger Diaspora Engagement in Address to Montserrat Toronto Association

Premier of Montserrat, Joseph E. Farrell is scheduled to present plans for strengthening ties with the diaspora during an upcoming address to the Montserrat Association of Toronto (MAT) on Tuesday, July 7th.

According to a release from the Government Information Unit, Premier Farrell was originally scheduled to celebrate the 45th Anniversary of the Association in Toronto, Canada with the Executive and Members at their Anniversary Banquet on May 16. However, since the celebrations had to be cancelled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Farrell agrees that it was a brilliant idea by MAT to arrange this online engagement.

The premier’s feature address will include an update on Government’s response to the coronavirus, and the Government’s plans for a more strategic engagement between Montserrat and our Diaspora.

The premier is really looking forward to this opportunity to meet with Montserratians in Toronto, albeit remotely.

