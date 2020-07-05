Montserratian Launches Consciously Crafted Home Essentials Brand

Jadine Greenaway has always had a flair for colour, fashion and a deep-seated needed to do good. All of these attributes are reflected in Dove and Donkey, a consciously crafted home essentials line she co-founded in Boston, Massachusetts.

Jadine, a luxury stylist and entertainer, has no qualms in telling everyone she is a Carr’s Bay pickney. Born and raised on Montserrat, she migrated to the U.S. at the age of eight. Though she swiftly integrated into her new home, she brought much of the island’s culture with her. With a great love for costume design and production, she has been actively involved in international carnivals and the Caribbean music scene.

Her keen eye for detail and quality led her to Barneys New York, where she spent many years advising a wide range of clients. Jadine’s experience in the luxury goods market, coupled with her unique sense of style, made Dove and Donkey the perfect collaboration with her new business partner Sheila Galligan.

Galligan, an interior designer said Jadine’s smile lights up a room and her incredible sense of style, her love for family and her homeland, coupled with a strong work ethic, makes their partnership a true collaboration.

“Dove and Donkey came from our mutual obsession with color, texture and quality,” Greenaway shared. “The focus on craftsmanship and context is also central to our products at Dove and Donkey — it’s not only the final collection but also the artisans and materials that bring our products to life. Much of our alpaca wool is hand-spun by artisans using a pushka, a traditional Andean tool. Similarly, our cotton textiles are all woven, dyed and painted by hand at Casa Almacen, a small, family-run factory in Argentina.”

After many years in the world of interior design, Sheila saw the need for a collection of home textiles and objects that are unique in texture and design yet multi-functional. She co-founded Dove and Donkey with a desire to bring such products to the marketplace. Dove and Donkey delights in curated objects and textiles for the home.

“Focused on thoughtful craftsmanship and sustainable practices, we strive to create pieces of the highest quality. We believe in design without rules, and in paying homage to the great indoors,” the brand’s media kit notes.

Galligan believes that the relationship with the collaborator is as important as the end product and seeks to work with people who share this vision. While the products are designed in Boston, they rely on small factories and cooperatives with positive working environments and equitable pay practices to bring each piece to life.

The hand-dyed cottons and hand-painted stripes in the collection come from Casa Almacen, a family-owned factory and textile business based in Argentina. They also work with Millma & Quayta, based in Peru, to source fairtrade alpaca yarns and several of their knit products. All yarn is hand-spun and it takes days to spin one kilogram of yarn, which is then hand-dyed. It takes two days to dye the yarn, and two days for it to dry.

According to their media kit, Dove and Donkey’s artisan partners take two to three weeks to knit each blanket. “We also work with Textialpaca, an environmentally friendly factory based in Peru, on our other knit products. Artisan partners at Textialpaca create the fringes on our Lacey, Woolly Mammoth and Space Between Us throws by hand. They also hand embroider our Hey Baby throws, and hand-sew the whipstitches in our Patched Up bedcover.”

Giving Back

Dove and Donkey’s Love Triangle shop sells gently used and sample products, with all profits going to a featured organization (or two) each season. For gently used items, profits include the sale price minus any shipping and/or cleaning expenses for vintage pieces. For sample, slightly imperfect, or discontinued pieces, the profit is calculated minus the cost of goods and shipping.

This season, Dove and Donkey is donating all Love Triangle proceeds to Artists for Humanity and Urbanity Dance, both of which promote accessibility, foster compassion and create positive environments for growth in Boston. Dove and Donkey has also collaborated with both organizations in building the company: talented teens at Artists For Humanity designed the logo concept and Urbanity dancers modeled products throughout the collection.

Follow the Dove and Donkey journey on Facebook and Instagram.

Shop the full collection of indoor and outdoor luxury goods at www.doveanddonkey.com

