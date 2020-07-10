New Case of COVID-19 on Montserrat

Health Officials confirmed today that the island now has it’s twelfth case of COVID-19.

The Minister of Health Charles T. Kirnon made the announcement on Radio Montserrat-ZJB on Friday, July 10. He said, “We received confirmation from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) that one person’s test result returned positive for COVID-19. The individual was immediately placed in isolation and is being closely monitored. This person has been on island since March and the contact tracing process has begun”.

The Minister also provided further details on the steps taken by the Ministry of Health to investigate the case, following confirmation from CARPHA in the evening of Thursday July 9.

“To date we have dispatched a health team to the residence of the person for assessment, and contact tracing is on-going to identify all possible exposed persons,” stated Minister Kirnon.

The Minister was also joined by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Camille Thomas-Gerald and the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Sharra Greenway-Duberry.

During their radio appearance, the CMO indicated that the individual tested positive following routine sampling as part of the new travel protocols for prospective travelers which require persons to be tested before traveling. She added that other persons in close contact with the positive case have been tested. “Tests have been conducted on the family members of the individual, and close contacts, and those tests have returned negative,” explained Dr. Greenaway-Duberry.

The health officials continue to encourage members of the public to continue the recommended health and safety practices. “We urge you to adhere to the risk mitigation measures and to take all necessary precautions against contracting COVID-19. The risk can be reduced by practicing frequent hand washing, covering the nose and mouth when coughing, or sneezing with a tissue or your flexed elbow, and avoiding close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory illnesses,” stated Minister Kirnon.

Anyone who develops symptoms; fever, cough and difficulty breathing, are encouraged to seek medical care immediately by contacting the flu hotline on 496-9724.

Montserrat has not had a positive COVID-19 case since April 2020. On May 15, the Ministry of Health and Social Services announced that there were no active coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases on Montserrat, following the recovery of all active cases then.

Montserrat also recorded 1 fatality in April. The island’s first case was confirmed on March 17, 2020.

