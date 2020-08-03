Face Masks Now Mandatory for Doing Business on Montserrat

Persons entering business places are required to wear a face covering, as Government continues to encourage COVID-19 safety practices.

Under the new Order, ‘S.R.O 49 of 2020 Public Health (COVID19 Suppression) (No.4) (Amendment) Order”, customers and visitors shall wear a face covering when entering and while conducting business in the following places:

1. A Bank;

2. A Government Office;

3. Hospital;

4. Clinic or Health Care Centre;

5. A grocery store or supermarket; and

6. Any other place of business.

The order also outlines persons who are exempt from the mandatory face covering requirement. They are:

1. A child age 3 years and under:

2. A person who has a medical, health, cognitive condition, or a disability which prevents him or her from wearing a face covering;

3. A customer who is dining at a restaurant or food shop;

4. A customer, when that customer is drinking at a bar or rum shop; and

5. A person who is exercising at a gym.

The face covering must cover the persons nose, mouth and chin without gapping.

The new order also makes an amendment to the categories of persons allowed to travel to (disembark) Montserrat. The dependent (husband, wife, child or other dependent) of a Montserratian, Permanent Resident, Resident or Home Owner is allowed to travel to Montserrat if he or she resided in Montserrat for any period of time prior to March 16, 2020.

Additionally, a professional person who has been engaged (employed) by the Government of Montserrat is allowed to travel to Montserrat. However, that individual must obtain permission from the Minister of Health to disembark in Montserrat.

All other arrangements under the previous order remains in place, including the 50 persons limit on large gatherings.

The Order takes effect from Tuesday August 4, at 5AM and will expire on Sunday August 30, 2020 at 5AM.

The full order is available at the following link:

8-3-20-SRO-No-49-of-2020-PUBLIC-HEALTH-COVID-19-SUPPRESSION-NO-4-AMENDMENT-ORDER

