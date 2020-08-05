Techpreneur Jhovan Daniel is Montserrat’s 2020/21 Chevening Scholar

The Governor’s Office is pleased to announce that Jhovan Daniel has been awarded the prestigious Chevening Scholarship for the 2020/2021 academic year.

Jhovan Daniel, CEO of 4th Dymension, a locally owned software company has been announced as Montserrat’s 2020/21 Chevening Scholar.

In a statement from the Governor’s Office, Daniel, who is also an employee of the Montserrat Customs and Revenue Service, will be studying for an MSc in Advanced Computer Science at University of Birmingham.

Despite the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, the young tech entrepreneur is looking forward to leaving island in a few months to begin his studies in the UK.

“I am very much looking forward to learning skills that are practical and useful for Montserrat, especially as we have just installed the new fibre optic cabling, we are moving forward with improved infrastructure. It is not enough just to be reconnected, we also need key persons to advise on the best ways to use and implement this

infrastructure. I am hoping to play a significant part in Montserrat’s tech journey by working closely with officials in offering my services and advice when I return to Montserrat in a year.

“While in the UK I hope to get lots of opportunities to represent Montserrat, to explore and make new friends,” the new scholar said.

His Excellency the Governor, Andrew Pearce, said “My warmest congratulations to Montserrat’s newest young scholar, Jhovan Daniel. He is exactly the type of person Montserrat needs in its corner. I have been greatly

impressed with his company’s projects over the years, and with the new fibre optic technology, I am looking forward to everything he brings to the table after his studies. His family, friends and all of Montserrat should be very proud of him. Congrats once again Jhovan.”

The Chevening Scholarship scheme is the UK Government’s global scholarship programme, funded by the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) and partner organisations. It is geared to students with at least first degrees enabling them to study for Masters programmes or equivalent and who show the potential to become future leaders and decision makers in their home countries.

Montserrat currently has four Chevening scholars from the 2019/20 cohort wrapping up their degrees before returning to island. They are Charles Thompson, Cherise Aymer, Sonja Smith and Marissa Allen.

