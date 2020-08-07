New Government of Montserrat Website Launched

A re-branded and more user-friendly Government of Montserrat website was launched today at www.gov.ms.

The rebranding exercise was undertaken as a collaborative effort by the Department of Information, technology and e-Government Services (DITES) Director, Denzil West, Systems Analyst Nish Brown; Intern, Dexter Small; Director of Information and Communication, Viona Alexander-Smith and the Ministry of Communications, ICT Coordinator, Loni Howe.

A press release said the site is designed to be more visually appealing and engaging while at the same time being simple to use and navigate. “Persons using the site will be able to easily access information from and about the Government’s Ministries, Departments and Services, and can correspond to government offices directly via email. Individuals will be able to download and in some instances submit forms online,” the release said.

The website rebranding exercise began in 2018 and is part of efforts to improve the online image and presence of the Government of Montserrat, with the aim of having a more accessible Government and informed public.

Continuous updates will be made to the website in a phased approach as the Government of Montserrat moves towards expanding online services.

