No Active Cases of COVID-19 on Montserrat

The most recent cases of COVID-19 on Montserrat have recovered, according to the Ministry of Health and Social Services. This means that active cases on island once again stands at zero.

Both individuals were asymptomatic, which means that they were showing no signs of infection when they tested positive during routine screening for travel. They were immediately isolated and remained there until given clearance on August 6. All close contacts have tested negative.

In a word of caution to residents, Ministry of Health officials advised that no active cases does not equate to no COVID-19 infection on island. Residents should therefore continue to practice good hygiene, social distancing and the wearing of face coverings in shared public spaces where social distancing may not be possible.

