DMCA Monitoring Six Tropical Systems

… SIX TROPICAL SYSTEMS IN THE ATLANTIC – DISTURBANCE AL95 CONTINUES TO BE THE MAIN FOCUS FOR MONTSERRAT AT THIS TIME DUE TO ITS LOCATION AND PROJECTED PATH…

Disturbance AL95 is centered near 12°N 31°W and is moving westward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. The system has a 90% chance of becoming a Tropical Cyclone in 5 days and an 80% chance in 48 hours. Presently the system is not a threat to Montserrat, however, the DMCA will continue to monitor and provide updates of any changes. Residents, in particular, the vulnerable are encouraged to have their hurricane plans ready if needed, continue to monitor the Atlantic as systems are expected to continue to move off the West Coast of Africa for the rest of the Hurricane Season and be prepared.

