Tropical Depression Forms in Atlantic, Residents Asked to Monitor and Prepare

… TROPICAL DEPRESSION TWENTY FORMS OVER THE CENTRAL TROPICAL ATLANTIC OCEAN; DMCA WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR THIS SYSTEM CLOSELY AND PROVIDES UPDATES ACCORDINGLY… NO INDICATION OF ANY THREAT HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED AT THIS POINT HOWEVER, RESIDENTS SHOULD CONTINUE TO MONITOR AND HAVE THEIR HURRICANE PLANS READY FOR ANY CHANGES.

At 5 pm, the National Hurricane Center announced that Tropical Depression 20 has formed over the Central Tropical Atlantic Ocean. The center of Tropical Depression Twenty was located near latitude 11.4 North, longitude 33.5 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph and this general motion is expected to continue for the next few days with a slight increase in forward speed early next week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is expected over the next day or so, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm by Sunday night. A faster rate of strengthening is possible early next week.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb.

