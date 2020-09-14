Tropical Storm Teddy Forms in the Atlantic

TROPICAL CYCLONE INFORMATION STATEMENT

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES

5:00 AM LST MON SEP 14 2020

Tropical Depression 20 strengthened and became Tropical Storm Teddy as of the 5AM advisory. According to the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services, Teddy is expected to become a powerful hurricane later this week.

The Met office said it is closely following the progress of Tropical Storm Teddy.

“There is relatively high uncertainty regarding the forecast track of Tropical Storm Teddy. However, virtually all models surveyed have the cyclone steering clear of the Caribbean. Therefore, this system poses little to no wind threat to Antigua and Barbuda, the rest of the Leeward Island and the British Virgin Islands,” the office said in it’s latest tropical statement.

At 5AM, the centre of TS Teddy was located near Latitude 13.4 North, Longitude 40.4 West or about 1495 miles East-SouthEast of the Leeward Islands, moving West-NorthWest at around 14MPH. This general motion is expected to continue for the next few days, followed by a turn towards the NorthWest by mid-week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40MPH with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is anticipated, and Teddy is forecast to become a hurricane in a couple of days.

There are currently not tropical cyclone alerts, watches or warnings in effect. Marine alerts for high seas will likely become necessary later this week, the Met Office stated.

Like this: Like Loading...