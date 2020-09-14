DMCA Urges Vigilance as Atlantic Ocean Jammed With Storms

There are currently seven tropical systems in the Atlantic and the Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA) is keeping an eye on two of the systems.

The National Hurricane Centre noted that this is a record day for the hurricane season. The last time there were this many named storms at one time it was September 1971.

DMCA said it is monitoring Tropical Storm Teddy and Disturbance 2 off the coast of Africa with a general track to the west. Residents are being asked to remain vigilant and have their hurricane plans prepared.

“A total of seven tropical systems are across the Atlantic today, including two hurricanes – Paulette and Sally, two tropical storms – Teddy and Vicky, tropical depression (Rene) and two tropical disturbances. However, for Montserrat, the focus is on Tropical Storm Teddy and Disturbance 2. “Tropical Storm Teddy is forecast to pass a safe distance away from Montserrat and pose no threat to the island. Disturbance 2 is moving westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. The system, located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. It’s too early to determine whether or not Disturbance 2 will make it as far west as the Caribbean. There is a 50% chance that the system will develop in the next 5 days. Therefore, residents should remain vigilant as multiple waves will continue to move off the West Coast of Africa for the rest of the season, have their hurricane plans ready and stay prepared,” the DMCA statement read.

Like this: Like Loading...