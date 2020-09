We want to make sure you don’t miss any of the great performances that happened in the Discover Lounge.

Check out Vybz It performance of his original raps Mus Get Better and My Life.

The rapper, whose real name is Shaquille White, is managed by Hypnotik.

Follow Vybz It on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/_vybz_it_/

Watch the full show below.

Like this: Like Loading...