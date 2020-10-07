60 Teachers on Montserrat to Get Online Training with The UWI Open Campus

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Open Campus in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Youth Affairs and Sports in Montserrat is delivering certified online teacher training workshops entitled “Pivoting to Remote Instruction: A Professional Development Workshop Series for Primary and Secondary Teachers.”

The training is designed to equip 60 teachers and education administrators with the requisite skills and competencies to operate effectively in an ever-changing learning environment. It will involve two cohorts of educators. The first cohort began on Monday October 5 and the second begins on Thursday October 15.

The training consists of five workshops, each addressing a separate topic. The five workshop topics are Digital Literacy, Effective Online Pedagogy for Virtual Instruction, Google Apps for Education, a Capstone Project, and Advanced Tracks. Each workshop will offer authentic, activity-rich opportunities for participants to discover practical strategies for remote instruction, informed by evidence-based best practices.

The workshops will be delivered sequentially over a four-month period, followed by additional coaching, provided by the Open Campus, over a three-month period after the completion of the workshop series.

The series of workshops is a part of the response by the Ministry of Education, Youth Affairs and Sports in Montserrat to the COVID-19 pandemic which has turned traditional classroom instruction on its head across the world, including in Montserrat. The workshops will help the Ministry in Montserrat to minimize the learning loss resulting from school closures.

The workshop series is being coordinated and facilitated by the Open Campus Academic Programming and Delivery Division (APAD).

About The UWI

For over 70 years The University of the West Indies (The UWI) has provided service and leadership to the Caribbean region and wider world. The UWI has evolved from a university college of London in Jamaica with 33 medical students in 1948 to an internationally respected, regional university with near 50,000 students and five campuses: Mona in Jamaica, St. Augustine in Trinidad and Tobago, Cave Hill in Barbados, Five Islands

in Antigua and Barbuda and an Open Campus.

The UWI offers over 800 certificate, diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate degree options in Food and Agriculture, Engineering, Humanities & Education, Law, Medical Sciences, Science & Technology, Social Sciences and Sport.

As the region’s premier research academy, The UWI’s foremost objective is driving the growth and development of the regional economy. The world’s most reputable ranking agency, Times Higher Education, has ranked The UWI among the top 600 universities in the world for 2019, and the 40 best universities in Latin America and the Caribbean for 2018 and 2019.The UWI has been the only Caribbean-based university to make the prestigious lists.

For more, visit www.uwi.edu and www.facebook.com/uwiopencampuscaribbean/

Like this: Like Loading...