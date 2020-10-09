Montserrat’s 2020 Alliouagana Festival of the Word Goes Virtual

The 12th edition of the Alliouagana Festival of the Word will be its first virtual experience. Slated for November 20-22, 2020, the literary event has brought to the island many notable authors since its inception. This year, authors, artists and Artivists will join the conversation virtually to explore the theme Words & Art in Activism.

Activities slated for the event and the days leading up to it, include Good Night Montserrat, a storytelling showcase by notable Montserratian figures, who will read books curated by Caribbean Reads, a regional publishing company. Other highlights will be workshops on Writing a Children’s Book with Carol Mitchell, Effective Book Promotion Strategies with expert LaShaunda Hoffman, and Using Social Media for Change with several cultural and social influencers.

Featured authors this year will include Joanna Richards, Lyandra Hobson, and Sharmen Greenaway of Montserrat, and Tamara Groeneveldt of St. Maarten.

The Alphonsus “Arrow” Cassell Memorial Lecture Series on Thursday, November 19, will feature a panel of artists and personalities discussing his music as a repository of Montserrat’s history.

“We are excited to have been given the opportunity to organise and curate this year’s event,” said Nerissa Golden, CEO of Goldenmedia and Editor of Discover Montserrat. “For more than a decade, the Alliouagana Festival of the Word has a reputation for catering to book lovers and those with curious minds and we want to ensure we continue that tradition with each event on the programme.”

The festival is made possible by the Montserrat Arts Council, Goldenmedia, Discover Montserrat, and the Government Information Unit.

Follow the Alliouagana Festival of the Word on Facebook at #AFWLITFEST for updates and a full schedule of events to be released shortly.

About AFW LITFEST

From its inaugural event held November 13 – 15, 2009, the festival has been able to attract international authors such as Jason Reynolds, Eric Jerome Dickey, Frané Lessac, Marie Elena John, Olive Senior, and Earl Lovelace.

Renowned lecturers and speakers such as the late Dr. George A. Irish, Sir Hilary Beckles, Sir Howard Fergus, Dr. Carolyn Cooper, Dr. Yvonne Weekes, and Opal Palmer Adisa have shared their wisdom on Caribbean identity, nationalism, and creativity.

The three-day literary festival is preceded by the Alphonsus “Arrow” Cassell Memorial Lecture Series each year.

Visit www.litfest.ms to view the archives.

