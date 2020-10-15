Enter the MVO Creative Competition for #AFWLITFEST
Unrest in Montserrat is the theme of this year’s creative competition sponsored by the Montserrat Volcano Observatory.
The MVO in partnership with the Alliouagana Festival of the Word is offerin cash prizes and the opportunity for winners to be featured during this year’s virtual event slated for November 20 – 22, 2020.
The competition encourages participants to share their stories of the island during the period of volcanic eruptions which began in 1995. The Soufrière Hills volcano eruption caused or exacerbated distresses and vulnerabilities within the community, and promoted social and political unrest, such as:
- Housing, health, education access
- Political tensions
- Job loss, difficult working conditions
- Miscommunication between politicians, scientists and community
- Land, property and landmarks loss
- Emigration/immigration and integration challenges
- Women, children, elderly vulnerability
Entries must address one or several issues choosing one of the formats below:
- Newspaper article: Create your own news article based on facts and/or interviews (max 750 words)
- Poem/ song: Use your words to spread awareness and promote activism (max 400 words)
- Poster: Design a call to action poster (A4)
Examples of similar story ideas can be found at www.mountainaglow.com. This is a virtual compilation of the exhibit which was created to share music, news stories and poetry about Montserrat’s people during these turbulent times.
Entries can be submitted in the following age categories
AGE CATEGORIES:
*Grade 1 & 2
*Grade 3 & 4
*Grade 5 & 6
*MSS 1, 2 & 3
*MSS 4 & 5
*Adult
Entries must be submitted to the MVO by November 7, 2020. Email to MVOMONTSERRAT@GMAIL.COM