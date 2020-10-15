Enter the MVO Creative Competition for #AFWLITFEST

Unrest in Montserrat is the theme of this year’s creative competition sponsored by the Montserrat Volcano Observatory.

The MVO in partnership with the Alliouagana Festival of the Word is offerin cash prizes and the opportunity for winners to be featured during this year’s virtual event slated for November 20 – 22, 2020.

The competition encourages participants to share their stories of the island during the period of volcanic eruptions which began in 1995. The Soufrière Hills volcano eruption caused or exacerbated distresses and vulnerabilities within the community, and promoted social and political unrest, such as:

Housing, health, education access

Political tensions

Job loss, difficult working conditions

Miscommunication between politicians, scientists and community

Land, property and landmarks loss

Emigration/immigration and integration challenges

Women, children, elderly vulnerability

Entries must address one or several issues choosing one of the formats below:

Newspaper article: Create your own news article based on facts and/or interviews (max 750 words)

Poem/ song: Use your words to spread awareness and promote activism (max 400 words)

Poster: Design a call to action poster (A4)

Examples of similar story ideas can be found at www.mountainaglow.com. This is a virtual compilation of the exhibit which was created to share music, news stories and poetry about Montserrat’s people during these turbulent times.

Entries can be submitted in the following age categories

AGE CATEGORIES:

*Grade 1 & 2

*Grade 3 & 4

*Grade 5 & 6

*MSS 1, 2 & 3

*MSS 4 & 5

*Adult

Entries must be submitted to the MVO by November 7, 2020. Email to MVOMONTSERRAT@GMAIL.COM

