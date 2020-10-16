Public Notice on Proposed Modification to the Physical Development Plan for North Montserrat 2012-2022

The Physical Planning Unit (PPU) within the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing and the Environment (MALHE) is seeking further representation on the proposed modification to the ‘Physical Development Plan for North Montserrat 2012-2022’. The zoning of lands in Upper Belham and Fort Ghaut in the Plymouth area to allow for sand mining.

In keeping with Section 7 of the Physical Planning Act which guides the procedure for revision and modification of the Approved Development Plan, public consultation is required on this matter. This is to ensure that residents of

the immediate and surrounding areas, stakeholders, and all interested parties are (i) aware of the proposal, and (ii) allowed the opportunity to provide feedback on, and raise any related concerns or issues they may have. Further representation on the Draft Physical Development Plan is required.

The PPU has published the information at the following:

 The Montserrat Public Library

 The Government of Montserrat website: www.gov.ms

 Zjb Radio

 Government Information Unit Facebook page

 Discover Montserrat

 Physical Planning Unit website

 Physical Planning Unit

Further representations or comments should be received by 14st December, 2020.

Contact: Clement Meade, Chief Physical Planner, Physical Planning Unit, Ministry of Agriculture, Trade, Lands, Housing and the Environment, Brades, Montserrat

Telephone: 664-491-6795

Email: ppu@gov.ms

Documents for Review:

Modification to the Approved Physical Development Plan 2012 – 2022 – Proposed Sand Mining in the Fort Ghaut (Draft for Discussion) (1)

Modification to the Approved Physical Development Plan Upper Belham (Zone V)

MVO_OFR_20-04-RiskAssessment_FortGhaut-July2020_rep_only

MVO-Risk assessment for Upper Belham Valley

Like this: Like Loading...