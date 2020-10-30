Feedback Needed on Proposed Rezoning of a Parcel of Land in Woodlands

PUBLIC INPUT REQUIRED ON PROPOSED CHANGES TO THE PHYSICAL DEVELOPMENT PLAN FOR NORTH MONTSERRAT 2012-2022 (60 days- 30/10/2020-29/12/2020).

The Physical Planning Unit (PPU) within the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing and the Environment (MALHE) is seeking further representation on a proposal made by Paradise Development Company for a change in the ‘Physical Development Plan for North Montserrat 2012-2022’. The rezoning of a parcel of land (12/1/207) in the Woodlands area from recreational to residential use is being proposed.

In keeping with Section 7 of the Physical Planning Act which guides the procedure for revision and modification of the Approved Development Plan, further representation is required on this matter. This is to ensure that residents

of the immediate and surrounding areas, stakeholders, and all interested parties are (i) aware of the proposal, and (ii) allowed the opportunity to provide feedback on, and raise any related concerns or issues they may have. Further representation on the Draft Physical Development Plan is required for block/parcel 12/1/207 to be zoned for residential use.

PDA Response of the Public Consultation Process – Rezoning of Parcel in Woodlands

Rezoning Plan for Woodlands Figure 7.17

The PPU has published the information at the following locations:

 The Montserrat Public Library

 The Government of Montserrat website: www.gov.ms

 Zjb Radio

 Government Information Unit on Facebook

 Discover Montserrat Facebook – www.discovermni.com

 Physical Planning Unit website: https://ppu.gov.ms

 Physical Planning Unit

Further representations or comments should be received by 29st December, 2020.

Contact: Clement Meade

Chief Physical Planner

Physical Planning Unit

Ministry of Agriculture, Trade, Lands, Housing and the Environment

Brades

Montserrat

Telephone: 664-491-6795

Email: ppu@gov.ms

Like this: Like Loading...