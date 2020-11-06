Montserrat Congratulates Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on His Historic 5th Win

Montserrat’s Premier Joseph E. Farrell, has congratulated St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph E. Gonsalves and the Unity Labour Party (ULP) on their re-election, for an unprecedented fifth term.

In a Diplomatic Note to the Prime Minister, issued November 6, Premier Farrell said, “The results attest to the strength of your leadership and I am confident that under your stewardship, the ULP will continue to play a major role in the further strengthening of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, OECS, CARICOM and, indeed the wider region.”

Premier Farrell wished the Prime Minister success in his renewed mandate, and expressed the Government of Montserrat’s willingness to explore areas for collaboration with the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. “The Government of Montserrat stands ready to explore with you and your Government new areas of cooperation, in pursuit of regional economic integration, as well as the sustainable development of our respective islands,” stated Premier Farrell.

Prime Minister Gonsalves led the ULP to victory in the Thursday November 5, 2020 general elections. The party won 9 of the 15 parliamentary seats.

