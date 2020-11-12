Five Properties Now Authorised Quarantine Facilities for Montserrat

The Ministry of Health is today announced an additional three properties which are now official Quarantine Facilities on Montserrat.

A total of five facilities have been listed as Government of Montserrat approved facilities.

They are:

1. Grand View Bed and Breakfast – Baker Hill

2. Gingerbread Hill – Virgin Island, St. Peter’s

3. Vue Pointe Hotel – Old Towne

4. Tropical Mansion Suites – Sweeney’s

5. Chez Mango Villa – Olveston

According to a government statement, persons from the ‘allowed to enter category’ who intend to travel to Montserrat have the option of staying at one of these quarantine facilities. Arrangements must be made with the

facility of your choice prior to entering Montserrat. Additionally, individuals who are staying at a quarantine facility will be responsible for paying the cost to the owner of that facility.

While staying at the designated quarantine facility, individuals must comply with any rules and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

After five days in the designated quarantine facility, individuals must pay the prescribed fee for the PCR COVID-19 test and undergo a PCR COVID19 Test. Team members from the Ministry of Health will visit the quarantine location and collect the sample for testing. The results will be communicated the following day.

Once the PCR Test indicates that the individual is not infected with COVID-19, he or she will be allowed to leave the facility. However, if an individual plans to leave the island under the five day period, he or she will be allowed to leave the designated quarantine facility for the purpose of exiting the island.

Individuals who decide to self-quarantine at home or at their place of occupancy, will be required to quarantine there for 14 days. If such an individual plans to leave the island under this 14-day period, he or she will be allowed to leave his home or place of occupancy in order to exit the island.

