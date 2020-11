Watch the first two readers in the Good Night Montserrat series.

Thank you to Miss Montserrat Janet Turner and Miss Teen Montserrat Rondine Daley for reading with us.

Good Night Montserrat is sponsored by the Montserrat Arts Council, the Governor’s Office and CaribbeanReads.

Join us all week for new stories.

Find more children’s books at caribbeanreads.com

Like this: Like Loading...