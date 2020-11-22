4 Montserratian Rappers Featured in New Discover Lounge on EVTV

We have released a new episode of Discover Lounge on Emerald Vibes TV.

What an amazing year to start something new but we recognise that there is no time like the present to continue to show you Montserrat in ways you have not seen before. The best part of this island are the people and we want you to meet four young men who we believe with continued hard work and determination they will become known well beyond these shores.

Shot at Chez Mango Villa in Old Towne, the show was released to coincide with the Alliouagana Festival of the Word which began on Friday Nov 20 and ends today Sunday Nov 22.

“This year as the festival is completely online we wanted to ensure that viewers also had some entertainment, which is an important part of the literary festival,” explained Nerissa Golden, who is coordinating the festival this year. “We are excited to introduce these young men who many won’t have known about and it shows a different aspect of how words are being used to make an impact.”

The Discover Lounge Rap Edition features Shaquille White who made his first public performance on our debut edition of Discover Lounge back in September. White, who uses the moniker Vybz It was joined on the show by Caleel Joseph aka Pacstar, Jaquan Nicholson – Jay the Great, and Allen Mullings – Allen in Challenge.

Host Sharlene Lindsay said “This was a fun episode to put together. It’s good to see that we have young people who are using their skills to spread positive vibes. I can’t wait to see what doors open for these rappers.”

The 30-minute episode includes brief interviews with the artists as well as solo performances. Not to be missed is the freestyle segment with Vybz It and Allen in Challenge. Sharlene adds a bit of melody as well.

Like this: Like Loading...