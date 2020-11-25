Montserrat’s Programme Management Office Wins International Award

“Montserrat Punching Above Its Weight in Programme Management”

Government of Montserrat’s Programme Management Office (PMO) has been announced as the best PMO in the world by the Association for Project Management’s 2020 Awards.

This extraordinary announcement was made by Chair of the APM, Debbie Lewis, during the awards ceremony on Monday, November 16th. The awards ceremony is organised to celebrate projects, individuals and organisations from across the globe for their stand-out achievements within the profession over the last year.

The Programme Management Office under the portfolio of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management has been responsible for establishing an improved project and programme management capability, as well as the implementation of major projects for the Government of Montserrat since 2019. The office has been a key player in the ongoing delivery of the Capital Investment Programme for Resilient Economic Growth (CIPREG), as well as the EU-EDF11, and the UK CIF programmes, which are all directly linked to Montserrat’s Economic Growth Strategy.

Montserrat’s PMO was shortlisted earlier this year after a round of expert judging, alongside two industry giants in the UK, namely United Utilities, and NFU Mutual. Both companies have 5,300 employees, and 3,800 employees respectively, and are listed on the London stock

exchange.

In announcing the result, awards host and television presenter Michelle Ackerley said, “Despite these uniquely challenging times, where both funding and project delivery are under intense pressure, Montserrat’s PMO has achieved rapid success and international respect. It’s a new and small unit that punches above its weight, offering to PMOs around the globe important lessons in innovation, implementation and transformation; as well as how to focus on the human and psychological impacts of change.”

The judges further described the office as “a perfect example of a well-functioning PMO and the way that Government of Montserrat has overcome its challenges is powerful.”

Montserrat’s Premier, Hon. Joseph E. Farrell stated, “I wish to join others in expressing heartiest congratulations on this achievement of the PMO Award. The Government and people of Montserrat salute the work performed by the PMO, together with project management colleagues, on this achievement. This is a symbol of the team’s commitment and dedication to their work even during the global COVID-19 pandemic which presented a challenge for all sectors, including programme management.”

Her Majesty’s Office of the Governor on Montserrat, on behalf of His Excellency, Governor Andy Pearce, said: “Warm congratulations to Martin Parlett, Linda Dias and their team for winning the “Global Programme Management Office (PMO) of the Year” award. Putting Montserrat literally top of the world in programme management. A brilliant testament to their dedication and skills. And a great credit to our plucky island community. Thank you all sincerely and well done!”

Head of Montserrat’s PMO, Martin Parlett, said, “This is a tremendous achievement for our relatively new and small PMO, and allows us to showcase the incredible work that is taking place in Montserrat on the global stage as we continue to deliver our much needed

transformational portfolio. The APM Awards are the gold standard for the project management profession, and everyone across government involved in planning, delivering, monitoring and supporting our change missions can take great pride in this accolade. We

have received congratulations and kind messages from across the globe since the announcement, and I am hopeful that this provides a platform for further embedding Montserrat within a vibrant international community of practice, as well as attracting broader interest in the island’s development journey. This award comes not only with a great deal of pride and gratitude, but it also puts some fire in the belly for taking things to the next level.”

Deputy Head of PMO, Linda Dias added, “This is a huge deal for both the government and the island, and really highlights Montserrat on the international stage, especially for our work in the area of development. So often, efforts in Montserrat are overlooked because of our size, and sometimes our impact is judged on the cost of development rather than the impact of that development itself. Whilst public service entities are often critiqued for project delivery, this award gives great merit to the progress made by the ministries and departments within our government.”

With professional membership of over 30,000 individuals, the International Association for Project Management (APM) in the UK is the only chartered body for the project profession worldwide.

The iconic APM trophy is already on its way to Montserrat

Like this: Like Loading...