UK Prime Minister and Baroness Sugg Reiterate Commitment to Montserrat and British OTs

The Prime Minister addressed leaders of the Overseas Territories Tuesday afternoon as part of the UK-Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council (JMC).

He set out the UK’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Overseas Territories as they deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister also reiterated the UK’s intention to strengthen ties with the Overseas Territories as the Transition Period ends, and build a new relationship with our European friends and partners.

Recalling his visits to Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands in 2017 following Hurricane Irma, the Prime Minister affirmed that the UK will always stand by the Overseas Territories in any crisis they face.

Addressing the JMC, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “Do not forget that the UK is absolutely committed to you, to your futures and to our partnership. As we go forward and recover from this pandemic, we want to make sure that we build back greener and that we look after island economies that are so vulnerable to climate change. In spite of everything, of the difficulties we are going through, we remember that we are united by deep ties of kinship and friendship and history and values. We in the UK government are going to make sure we continue to intensify that partnership.”

Baroness Sugg, Minister responsible for the Overseas Territories in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in an Op-Ed on the Joint Ministerial Council 2020 that “the Overseas Territories are a much-cherished part of the British family. Montserrat

is no exception.

“This is why, as the Minister responsible for the Overseas Territories in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, I am pleased to chair the Joint Ministerial Council (JMC).

“The JMC is an opportunity for leaders across the Overseas Territories to come together, including Premier Easton Taylor Farrell.

This year, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined the council, to show the importance he puts on our relationship with the Overseas Territories.

“At the JMC, we celebrate the special partnership between the UK and the Overseas Territories. It is an opportunity to set out the shared priorities and to have a dialogue on a number of diverse topics.

“Over the years, we have forged modern partnerships, based on shared interests and values. The UK government remains committed to those partnerships, and to working with you and your governments so that your communities flourish as modern, prosperous and strong democracies.

“The UK Government takes its responsibilities towards the Overseas Territories extremely seriously. Whether that means defending you from threats, providing aid for essential services, helping you preserve your natural environment, or supporting you in times of crisis – as we have with COVID-19.

“Right now, we face huge global challenges, but we face them together.

“This year, Coronavirus has impacted us all, especially where tourism is a key economic pillar or in communities which are already geographically isolated. I would like to congratulate the Government and the people of Montserrat on your handling of the pandemic so far- you have seen some of the lowest infection rates in the world.

“I am proud the UK has stood by you in providing a huge amount of support to your healthcare systems for instance with increased capacity from the Cuban doctors and nurses as well as in securing of your borders. The knock on challenges to border security and the economy are not to be underestimated, and I look forward to discussing how we can move forward on these issues together, with Premier Farrell at the Joint Ministerial Council.

“We have also seen great successes this year. A UK-funded team has removed all landmines from the Falklands, meaning there are now no anti-personnel land mines anywhere on British soil. We announced a massive marine protection scheme around Tristian da Cunha.

“This is why the Joint Ministerial Council has come at such an important time in our partnership. Now more than ever, we have important issues to discuss as we ensure that we work together in the best interests of the people of all the Overseas

Territories, including Montserrat.”

The Joint Ministerial Council is being held over two days and will conclude on Thursday 26 November.

Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-reiterates-commitment-to-overseas-territories

