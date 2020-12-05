National Tree Planting Day is December 16

Wednesday, December 16 is National Tree Planting Day 2020, an initiative from the Department of Environment to provide fruit trees and other plants.

Distribution of plants will begin at 7:00 a.m. at the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing and the Environment compound in Brades. Residents are reminded to walk with a cardboard box to safely transport their plants.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a number of protocols will be in place and the public is urged to follow the instructions to maintain their own safety and safety of others. These include the wearing of a face covering at all times and social distancing rules will be applied on the Ministry Headquarters compound. Additionally, only 10 persons will be allowed at a time.

The plant nursery of the Department of Environment has spent the past few months propagating over 1,000 plants, spread over 16 varieties (12 fruit trees and four Ornamental plants), for distribution to the public at a cost of 3 plants for $10.00.

A three plans for $10 special is available and limited to one special per person.

Plants available in the special are Barbados Cherry, Breadnut, Desert Rose, Five Finger, Gooseberry, Jack Fruit, Moringa, Palm, Papaya, Plumrose, Soursop, Spice Guava, Strawberry Guava, Sweet Tamarind, Yellow Allamanda.

Other plans sold individually and costing from $10 up each are Breadfruit, Dwarf coconut, Hamlin, Olen Navel and Valencia Oranges, Grafted Julie Mango, Grafted Peter Kidney Mango, Lime, and Pineapple.

The Department of Environment has also introduced some procedural changes which include a restriction of one special of 3 plants for $10 per person, and one grafted citrus and one grafted mango per person. Additionally persons in the que are advised to only conduct business for themselves and in the event they are also making additional purchases for someone else they would have to re-join the line.

National Tree Planting Day is organised and hosted by the Department of Environment to promote the establishment of green spaces in communities. This would result in erosion control, beautification, improved nutrition and food security.

