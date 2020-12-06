Notice of Annual General Meeting of St. Patrick’s Cooperative Credit Union Ltd.

To All Members of the St Patrick’s Cooperative Credit Union Limited

Notice is hereby given, in keeping with Section 46 of the Co-operative Societies Act, No 4 of 2011, that the 48th Annual General Meeting of the St Patrick’s Cooperative Credit Union Ltd will be held at the Montserrat Cultural Center, Little Bay, Montserrat on Thursday December 17, 2020 commencing at 5:30 PM for the following purposes:

1. To receive the Report of the Board of Directors for financial year 2018.

2. To receive the Report of the Credit Committee for financial year 2018.

3. To receive the Report of the Supervisory & Compliance Committee for financial year 2018.

4. To receive the Audited Financial Statements for Financial Years 2018.

5. To elect members to the Board of Directors, Credit Committee and Supervisory & Compliance Committee.

Registration of attendees commences at 4:30pm at the same place. Please note that copies of the AGM Booklet, the respective Audited Financial Statements and the Minutes of the 42th Annual General Meeting will be made available upon registration.

Members will also able to view and participate virtually in the AGM via conference upon registration. This service will operated by LiveIslands.

Please note that the applicable COVID 19 protocols will be in place and members are encourage to wear a mask or face covering.

(Sgd.) Nicole Duberry (Miss)

Secretary of the Board of Directors

