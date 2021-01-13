Montserrat’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme To Begin in February

The first shipment of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to arrive on island in the first week of February and will be available for distribution shortly after, the Ministry of Health & Social Services announced today.

According to a release from the government, the ministry is commencing its COVID-19 vaccination programme, including public education and awareness as to the safety and importance of the vaccination.

The vaccine was developed through collaboration between Oxford University and the pharmaceutical company, AstraZeneca and went into distribution in the United Kingdom on January 4th 2021.

In the coming weeks the public will have the opportunity to engage with Ministry of Health officials as they embark on their public education and vaccine awareness campaign; which will include radio discussions, Public Service

Announcements (PSAs) and radio features on frequently asked questions; print publications to include posters, and online and social media content to raise awareness about the vaccine.

One such opportunity, for the public to engage with Health Officials will come in the form of a live Talking Health programme on Wednesday January 20th at 3:00pm on ZJB Radio, where acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Briamah Kassim, Immunization Manager, Nurse Violet Brown and Director of Primary Health Care Dr. Dorothea Hazel- Blake will be the featured guests on the programme.

Members of the public are invited to tune in to the programme and call–in should they have any questions about the vaccination programme. Details of other planned activities will be announced as they are being implemented.

