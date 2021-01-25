Montserrat Airport Closure Moved to March 2021

The planned closure of the John A. Osborne Airport at Gerald’s Montserrat, has shifted from February to March, 2021.

According to officials, the delay is due to supply chain challenges being experienced by the contractor, Surrey Paving and Aggregate Ltd, headquartered in Jamaica.

It was previously announced that the airport would be closed from February 16 to 25, 2021. These dates have shifted to March 22 to 31, 2021.

Head of the Programme Management Office Martin Parlett said they are still on track to complete the project ahead of the new financial year which begins April 2021. He told ZJB Radio News that supply chain challenges have increased due to COVID-19, which is affecting delivery times across the international community. His office, he added is working to mitigate these risks for other projects.

The project comes under the CIPREG programme and would involve the resurfacing of the 600m runway and taxiway at the John A. Osborne Airport.

It would also improve friction performance and ensure continued regulatory compliance for air access operations.