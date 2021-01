Have you checked out our list of 31 Ways to Say I Love You to Your Lady?

Stuck on what to play to set the mood? We got you!

Basil Chambers, our Best of Montserrat Radio Personality winner for 2020 has curated his top 12 tracks to get you and your lady in the mood for romance.

It’s got a little bit of reggae and a whole lot of old school R & B.

Enjoy.